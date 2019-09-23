6 And 8 Year Olds Arrested at School in Orlando

(Orlando, FL) — An Orlando school resource officer is under investigation after arresting a six-year-old and eight-year-old who were both students in elementary school.

Orlando officer Dennis Turner is suspended pending the outcome of the internal probe.

Both arrests were made this past Thursday in separate incidents at a school.

The department’s policy requires an arresting officer to get a supervisor’s approval when arresting someone under the age of 12, which Turner reportedly didn’t have.

The six-year-old was charged with battery after allegedly kicking someone.

She was taken to a juvenile detention center in a police car.

Her grandmother says she was also fingerprinted and had a mug shot taken.

The child was returned to school when a supervisor learned of the arrest.

Her grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, says her granddaughter often misbehaves due to sleep apnea.

The school resource officer has been suspended for not getting a supervisor’s permission to make the arrest as Orlando police investigate the incident.

The eight-year-old was processed and released to family.