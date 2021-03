Okay, 2021 is getting a little out of control!

In just one week Mr. Potato Head’s gender has been revoked, and now 6 Dr. Seuss books are NO LONGER being published due to their quote, “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

The news comes on today, March 2, just so happens to be Dr. Seuss’s birthday and the annual reading day that has been held on or near March 2, since its conception.