6 Killed, 28 Injured in Another Weekend of Chicago Gun Violence

Six people were killed and at least 28 were injured in another weekend of Chicago gun violence.

Unbelievably the tally is less than last week’s totals of eight deaths and 42 injuries that occurred over a three-day Labor Day weekend.

Approximately 1,900 shootings have occurred in Chicago since the beginning of the year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Are individual shootings a bigger problem than mass shootings in the U.S.?