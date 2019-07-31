6 new cases of Hepatitis A in South Florida

Three counties in South Florida are reporting new cases of Hepatitis A.

Palm Beach County has three new confirmed cases, Indian River County has one new confirmed case, and Okeechobee County has two cases.

There are a total of 45 confirmed cases in Palm Beach County, 32 in Martin County, 26 in St. Lucie County, 4 in Indian River County and 7 in Okeechobee County.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Hepatitis A is caused by a contagious virus that infects the liver.

Hepatitis A symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Experts say washing your hands is a good defense and urge all to get the vaccine.

