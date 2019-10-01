6-year-old killed by man attempting to ‘cast the demon out’ of him

Authorities in Arizona have arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly killed a 6-year-old by forcing hot water down his throat.

The incident occurred Thursday at a home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation near Tuscan where the boy lived with his adoptive mother and the suspect Pablo Martinez.

According to the report, Pablo, volunteered to give the child a bath, but at some point during the bath, he decided to pour hot water down the child’s throat.

The child’s adoptive mother, Romelia Martinez, says she heard gurgling noises coming from the bathroom and went to see what was happening. Romelia told authorities that she noticed the bathroom door was locked and worked to unlock it. Once she was inside, she found Pablo holding the child under the running bathtub faucet.

Romelia says she began screaming at Pablo to stop but Pablo just kept telling her “he had to do it.”

Romelia then reportedly called their pastor and when the pastor did not answer, she called 911 while Pablo attempted CPR on the child.

Firefighters reported that they found the child naked and propped up on a pillow. He did not appear to be breathing.

The child was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Officials reported that he had burns on 15% of his body.

At the home Pablo told authorities that they were not in the right mindset or faith to understand what occurred, however, Pablo later told authorities that he noticed a demon in the child last week and then noticed the child “have an unnatural fit of rage” which led him to hold the child’s head under water in an attempt to “cast the demon out.”

When questioned about the incident, Romelia told authorities that she noticed the child had been acting ” demonic” lately.

The Pascua Yaqui Police Department and the FBI are currently investigating the incident.

Officials also reported that though Pablo lives on the reservation, he is not a part of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.