6-year-old shot in head by stray bullet while she slept

A mother of three little girls is mourning the lost of her 6-year-old daughter after her daughter was shot in the head by a stray bullet when someone opened fire outside of their home.

The incident occurred Saturday around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 171st Street in Cleveland.

Police say the suspect or suspects pulled up to the home and riddled it with bullets before driving away.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Reporting on the death of a child…never gets easier. This morning on #WEWS we have the latest in the search for answers surrounding the death of this beautiful baby. 6 yr. old Lyric Lawson was shot in the head while sleeping at home Saturday. Police say it was a drive by. pic.twitter.com/Am0vPYHbzq — Jessi Schultz (@Jessi_Dianne) October 7, 2019

Officials say they are still unsure who began shooting outside of the home, however, witnesses did report that they saw a dark colored car leaving the area.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information.

On Monday, the family held a vigil and a march in the child’s honor. The child’s family and the community were expected to march from Hannah Gibbons Elementary School where the child attended school, to her home.