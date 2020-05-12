7 new COVID deaths reported in Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health is reporting that Florida experienced 44 more COVID-19 related deaths this week, bringing the statewide total to 1,779.

Seven of those deaths were reported in Palm Beach County, while St. Lucie County and Indian River County each reported one new death.

Martin County reported 13 new infections with no deaths and Okeechobee County reported no changes on either front.

Florida currently has reported 41,923 cases of the virus and 7,418 hospitalizations, which is 941 more infections than the day before.

As more areas begin to reopen, health professionals say they expect the numbers to continue to rise.