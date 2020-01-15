7-year-old hospitalized after shooting himself in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating an incident that involved a 7-year-old boy who shot himself in the leg.

Investigators say the father left the child in the car Wednesday morning while he ran into the grocery store. The boy found the loaded gun and shot himself in the leg.

The father called 911 right away when he found the injured boy. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

Police have not identified the father or the child, they are still investigating the incident.