78-year-old man arrested after fatally shooting a woman

A 78-year-old man is now facing murder charges after he fatally shot a 74-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself.

The incident was reported around 8:30 am at a home in the 6800 block of Fairway Lakes Drive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that when officials arrived at the home, the victim was already dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect Morris Samit, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was then taken to a hospital for treatment. Upon his release, Samit was then transported to a local jail where he was charged with homicide.

While the victim’s family is aware of the incident, authorities are unable to publicly release her name because the family signed a form preventing the release of certain details in the case.