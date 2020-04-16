Sotty McCreery Enters The Gaming World… Literally! Sets Dates For Online Gaming Concert

Scotty McCreery will transform into a digital avatar for his next performance.

The “In Between” singer is the first artist to perform a virtual concert in the online gaming world, Club Cooee, a global gaming platform and social media network.

Not gonna lie his avatar is super cute!

The shows will take place on April 24-26 and May 1-3

