Sotty McCreery Enters The Gaming World… Literally! Sets Dates For Online Gaming Concert

Scotty McCreery will transform into a digital avatar for his next performance.

The “In Between” singer is the first artist to perform a virtual concert in the online gaming world, Club Cooee, a global gaming platform and social media network.

Not gonna lie his avatar is super cute!

Scotty McCreery Becomes First Country Music Artist to Present Virtual Concert in "Club Cooee": https://t.co/Cgo1gjWsTd pic.twitter.com/qQXs0cZ7mG — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) April 15, 2020

The shows will take place on April 24-26 and May 1-3