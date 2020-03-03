8 Deputies took photos at scene of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KTTV-TV that eight deputies took unauthorized photos at the scene of the crash. The deputies have since deleted all the photos from their phones.

However, according to The Los Angeles Times, some legal experts and LACSO officials believe Villanueva’s order to delete the photos may constitute destruction of evidence — an attempt to cover up the scandal.

It’s unclear if the deputies will face disciplinary action.

Only National Transportation Safety Board members and the coroner’s office were authorized to take photos of the scene.

Vanessa Bryant spoke out about the incident via Instagram: