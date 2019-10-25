8-year-old brings loaded gun to school to show off to classmates

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that officials disarmed an 8-year-old who brought a loaded gun to school to show off to fellow students.

The incident was reported at Hudson Elementary School earlier this week.

According to the report, a security guard noticed a group of students gathered inside of a restroom while classes were in session and went to break up the group. One of the students stayed behind and told the guard that the group was gathered to see a gun that another student in the group brought in his bookbag.

The 3rd grade student then identified the student and told the guard which bookbag to look for.

That student who was identified was then removed from the classroom and brought into the principal’s office where it was discovered that the child in fact, was in possession of a loaded gun.

The child has not been arrested nor have charges been placed at this time, however, authorities reported that they are still investigating the incident.