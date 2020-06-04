Moriah

By Moriah Donovan |

Watch: Beautiful ‘GMA’ Performance Of “Hang In There Girl” By Ashley McBryde

LOVE me some Ashley McBryde! And I literally can’t get enough of her music in my life.

Earlier this week (June 1) she sat down to play “Hang In There Girl” during a GMA interview from home, and boy did she deliver an amazing performance.

The song is the first track off her album Never Will, on I highly suggest you listening to. But you can enjoy a little piece of her sophomore project now.