Watch: Beautiful ‘GMA’ Performance Of “Hang In There Girl” By Ashley McBryde

LOVE me some Ashley McBryde! And I literally can’t get enough of her music in my life.

Earlier this week (June 1) she sat down to play “Hang In There Girl” during a GMA interview from home, and boy did she deliver an amazing performance.

Ashley sat down for an interview and performance from home with @GMA! Watch nowhttps://t.co/lLndlS6wyE — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) June 1, 2020

The song is the first track off her album Never Will, on I highly suggest you listening to. But you can enjoy a little piece of her sophomore project now.