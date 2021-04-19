Moriah

American Idol: Top 9 Revealed, Judges Called Out!

American Idol revealed their Top 9 contestants (April 18), but it wasn’t all smiles as some went home and the judges were called out by a former contestant.

American Idol: TOP 9

Alyssa Wray

Caleb Kennedy

Casey Bishop

Cassandra Coleman

Chayce Beckham

Deshawn Goncalves

Grace Kinstler

Hunter Metts

American Idol is back on tonight (April 19) at 8PM on ABC.