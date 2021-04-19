American Idol: Top 9 Revealed, Judges Called Out!

American Idol revealed their Top 9 contestants (April 18), but it wasn’t all smiles as some went home and the judges were called out by a former contestant.

I’m confused by the judges. Casey can sing all the songs & keep them guessing. Grace has to choose exactly what she wants to do. Chayce can win by singing the same song. Madison should choose songs everyone knows. Alyssa should not. Ava should be young & old simultaneously. — Melinda Doolittle (@mdoolittle) April 19, 2021

American Idol: TOP 9

Alyssa Wray

Caleb Kennedy

Casey Bishop

Cassandra Coleman

Chayce Beckham

Deshawn Goncalves

Grace Kinstler

Hunter Metts

American Idol is back on tonight (April 19) at 8PM on ABC.