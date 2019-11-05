9 dual US-Mexican citizens killed in cartel ambush

Authorities in Sonora, Mexico are reporting that three women and six children were slaughtered Monday when their vehicle was ambushed by members of the Mexican cartel.

According to the report, the dual US- Mexican citizens were traveling between Sonora and Chihuahua towards the US border in three vehicles when they were attacked.

While authorities continue to investigate the incident, family member Lafe Langford Jr. shared details of the incident on his Facebook page:

In the post, Langford identified the victims as María Rohnita Miller and her children 10-year-old Krystal Bellaine, 12-year-old Howard Jacob, and six-month-old twins Titus Alvin Miller and Tiana Gricel Miller.

Langford stated that the vehicle in the post, which is believed to be Miller’s was struck with so many bullets that the car exploded.

43-year-old Dawna Ray Langford and two of her nine children were also identified as victims of the attack.

Another victim was identified as 31-year-old Christina Marie Langford who was traveling with one of her children. According to relatives, the baby identified as Faith Marie Johnson was found alive after see was thrown to the ground during the ambush.

Several children were said to have survived the attack and are in the process of being brought to the U.S. border for medical treatment.

Langford also reported that the family has had previous run-ins with cartel members but that the women and children were not the intended targets.

