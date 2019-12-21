9-month-old baby drowned after being left alone in bathtub

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office a 9-month-old baby died suspiciously in Hobe Sound.

According to Sheriff William Snyder, the child’s mother went to give her baby a bath around 11 a.m., then left him alone in the bathtub for at least 20 minutes so she could take a nap. The sheriff said the baby’s father was also asleep at the time.

Investigators believe the baby drowned.

The Martin County Sheriff’s office along with the Department of Children and Families will continue to investigate the tragic incident.

No arrests have been made at this point.

