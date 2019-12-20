9-month-old drowns in bathtub after being left unattended

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Authorities were called to a home on SE Parkway Drive near SE Federal Highway in Hobe Sound Friday after the mother, 29-year-old Heather Clifford called them upon finding the child.

Clifford told authorities she put the child in the bathtub and fell asleep for about 20 minutes. When she woke up the child was underwater and not breathing.

Authorities walked the father through CPR over the phone as they made their way to the home, however, the child did not survive.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s officer is now working towards getting a warrant to search the home.