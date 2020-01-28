9-year-old boy taken into custody for stabbing sister with knife

The Ocala Police Department apprehended a 9-year-old boy on a charge of attempted first-degree murder after he stabbed his 5-year-old sister because he said he wanted her die.

Police say the boy stabbed his sister in the back with a kitchen knife on Monday. When asked why he did it, he told detectives that the thought of killing her came to his mind two days ago, according to detectives.

According to authorities the mother was the one who made the call to 911 after she returned from checking the mail to find the boy stabbing his sister. The victim was transported to a local hospital. She was alert and responsive before being taken to the hospital, authorities say.

The judge ordered secure detention for the child and a psychiatric evaluation.

Officials have not disclosed the boy’s name due to his age.