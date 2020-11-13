‘90s country star Doug Supernaw dead at 60 of cancer

Doug Supernaw in 1993; Paul Natkin/Getty Images

‘90s hitmaker Doug Supernaw has died, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He was 60 years old.

Supernaw “passed away peacefully at his home in his beloved Texas” on Friday morning, the statement says.

Over the course of his career, Supernaw placed 11 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts, including three number-one hits: “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” “Reno,” and “Not Enough Hours in the Night.”

In February of 2019, the singer was diagnosed with advanced stage four lung and bladder cancer. After two years of aggressive treatment, he was moved to hospice care last month when the cancer spread to his brain and spine.



The Oak Ridge Boys were among the performers to mourn Supernaw’s death on social media Friday. “Doug Supernaw has gone home,” they wrote on Twitter. “Rest easy, brother.”

By Carena Liptak

