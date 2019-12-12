911 Calls Released in Deadly Miramar Pkwy Shootout

911 calls show how a deadly police shootout could have been even worse.

The calls released yesterday came from last week’s shootout in Miramar in which two robbery suspects, a UPS driver and a passerby were killed.

One caller told dispatchers he was in front of the UPS truck when the shooting started, and two bullets went through his daughter’s car seat.

He told the dispatcher no one was hurt, though, because his daughter wasn’t with him, and he added, ‘thank God.’