94-year-old FL man fatally shot wife because she had dementia

A 94-year-old man is behind bars on first-degree murder charges after fatally shooting his wife because she had dementia, according to the Venice Police Department.

Wayne Juhlin killed his 80-year-old wife in their Florida home Monday evening.

Juhlin then turned the gun on himself in an attempt to take his own life, but the weapon malfunctioned.

After his failed suicide attempt, he called the police to report that his wife was dead.

Juhlin was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

He is currently at the Sarasota County Jail.