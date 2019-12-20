98-year-old Prince Philip admitted to hospital with pre-existing condition, Palace confirms

The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital with a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement, the palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

It is understood the Duke has been under the weather for some time and concerns were raised when he developed a bad cold in recent weeks.

He is expected to remain at the private hospital in Marylebone for a few days. He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

The Duke has not been seen in public since May, when he was pictured at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

The 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth is expected to be in the hospital for a few days.

His admission today came as the Queen arrived in Norfolk to begin her annual Christmas break.