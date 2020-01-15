A 104-year-old Marine Corps veteran is asking people to send him Valentine’s Day cards

A 104-year-old US Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II is asking people to send him cards for Valentine’s Day.

Maj. Bill White, a California native, told reports that he loves scrap booking because it keeps him busy, and allows him to look back at all the memories he has created.

For Valentine’s Day, White said he wants to add to his collection with cards from people all over.

White earned a Purple Heart for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. He spent 30 years on active duty, but was taken off the battlefield due to his injuries.

If you’d like to send White a Valentine’s Day card, you can mail it to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207