“A beautiful moment”: Carly Pearce honors her service member sister onstage

Larry McCormack/ABC

Carly Pearce is taking the time to share the spotlight with her sister.

During a recent show in Indiana, Carly brought her sister, Cristy, a captain in the National Guard, onstage as a surprise to honor her before she heads overseas to serve in Kuwait.

In an Instagram post, Carly shared a pair of photos from the “special night,” showing her with her arm proudly wrapped around her sister and another of the two sharing a loving hug.

“What a beautiful moment it was for someone I admire & love so much. We also together gave a moment of silence for the devastating loss our country experienced this past week & cheered for all of the men & women who have served that were in the crowd,” the singer writes. “Cristy, thank you for your service. I love you & I’ll miss you, but am so damn proud of you.”

Carly is currently opening for Lady A on the What a Song Can Do Tour.

