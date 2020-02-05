A billion streams? 'Ain't Nothin' to It' for Cody Johnson

COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville

Cody Johnson's music has now been streamed more than a billion times. That's particularly impressive since the Texas native has spent most of his career as an independent artist.

It was only a year ago that his major label debut, Ain’t Nothin’ to It, was released by Warner Music Nashville, emerging at number one on the Billboard country albums chart. It also spawned his top-ten hit, “On My Way to You,” and helped him grab a CMA nomination for New Artist of the Year.

That’s a bit ironic, since his independently-released first album, Black and White Label, came out in 2006.

Next month, Cody will be featured as part of the 2020 update of the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit. He’ll also return to headline RodeoHouston on March 12, following his 2019 sell-out. Meanwhile, he’s busy opening Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard Tour.

