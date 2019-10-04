A Birthday Surprise Turns Deadly

The shooting death of a man in Florida is being called a “horrible accident.” The Santa Rosa County Sheriff says Christopher Bergan was killed after trying to surprise his father-in-law for his birthday.

Bergan flew in from Norway went to Richard Dennis’ Pensacola-area home banged on the door and then jump out from behind some bushes, leading Dennis to fire one lethal round.

Apparently, Richard Dennis, 61, says he’d gotten into an argument a short time earlier with another relative, who at one point returned to the house and pounded on the front door.

When he heard Bergan knocking on the door, Dennis thought the other relative had returned — so he grabbed his gun before answering.

When Dennis opened the door, Bergan jumped out from a cluster of bushes to surprise him, Sheriff Bob Johnson says.

The act startled Dennis, who fired at him in a case of mistaken identity.

Bergan was struck in the heart and died instantly. “You can’t really say anything against Mr. Dennis for doing what he did,” Johnson says.

“Anybody who is religious out there, you need to pray for this family,” the sheriff said. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through… it’s horrible.”

Bergan, who is married to Dennis’ daughter, had lived in Florida before moving to Norway, the sheriff said.

Had Dennis killed the relative he’d been arguing with, would he have been charged?

Does this decision set a bad precedent for people who subscribe to the theory, “Shoot first and ask questions later?”