A driver was pulled over with expired 1997 license plate tags

A Louisiana man was pulled over for an expired license plate that hadn’t been renewed since 1997. He told police he’s been too busy to renew his tags.

A Slidell Police Department officer shared the story on their official Facebook page:

When the officer asked the man why, the driver replied, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home,” police said.

Louisiana drivers are required to renew their tags every two years.