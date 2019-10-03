A Florida Lawmaker Pushing to Loosen State Gun Laws

Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini has filed the bill, HB 273, in an effort to loosen restrictions on carrying a weapon in Florida.
The bill would allow lawful gun owners to carry without a license in areas where concealed carry is typically allowed.
It would still prohibit firearms in places like courtrooms and college campuses, but the penalty for bringing a gun there would be reduced from a third-degree felony to a second-degree misdemeanor.
The bill also eliminates a requirement to be 21-years-old to carry.
Sabatini took to Twitter after filing the bill. He wrote his bill, “deletes the requirement that a person obtain a permission slip from government before concealing a weapon for their self defense—also known as ‘Constitutional Carry.’” He also added, “Our Second Amendment right should not be determined by a government bureaucracy.”
The “Constitutional carry” law, is already in place in 16 other states.
The bill will be brought up in the 2020 legislative session.