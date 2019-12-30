A Florida man’s live stream leads to his arrest

Police in Volusia County arrested 20-year-old Kevin Gaines Jr. after the Crime Suppression Team discovered information about the vehicle he was driving, and a deputy spotted the vehicle at house in DeLand.

Volusia Sheriff officers arrested Gaines after his live on Instagram confirmed that Gaines was inside a house where Deputy Billy Leven spotted the vehicle.

Deputies and DeLand police officers arrested Gaines with no incident and he was taken into custody.

Officers searched the house and discovered 3 firearms, and 1 firearm in a vehicle parked in the driveway.

According to authorities, Gaines was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, along with his warrants for grand theft auto, criminal mischief and no valid driver’s license, bond revocation on previous charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. He has no bond.

Online records showed no attorney listed for Gaines.

(Video: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy