A German train company says Climate Activist Greta Thunberg is “full of hot air”

A German railway company has taken back an apology they made to Greta Thunberg after they realized the climate activist wasn’t schlepping it on the train’s floor but instead was treated “friendly” in first class.

Thunberg, 16, provoked a testy reaction from Germany’s oft-maligned rail operator when she tweeted from a DB train on her journey home from the COP25 climate summit in Madrid.

“Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!” wrote Thunberg above a picture of herself sitting on the floor of a carriage surrounded by suitcases.

Thunberg tweeted of herself sitting amid bags and suitcases on the floor of what she called “overcrowded trains through Germany.”

The company released a statement apologizing and saying they “continue working hard on getting more trains, connections and seats.”

They also thanked Thunberg for supporting the company’s battle against climate change.

But upon reflection, Deutsche Bahn said that Thunberg’s “overcrowded” claims were just hot air.

DB responded testily, pointing out that Thunberg had travelled in first class during her journey through Germany.

“Dear Greta, thanks for supporting us railway workers in our fight against climate change. We are happy that you travelled with us on the ICE 174 on Saturday,” tweeted DB’s official account in German.

“It would have been nicer if you had also mentioned the friendly and competent manner in which you were treated by staff at your seat in first class,” they added.

The company then followed up the tweets with a press release, in which they added that Greta’s travel companions “were sitting in first class from Frankfurt onwards”.

Thunberg hit back on Twitter, claiming she had found a seat at a stop after Frankfurt, which she said was “no problem”.

The rail company claimed that the teenager had a seat in first class between Kassel and Hamburg and that other members of her team were already sitting in first class from Frankfurt onwards.

"It would have been even nicer if you had also reported how friendly and competently our team served you at your seat in first class," the company added.

Thunberg then claimed that jam-packed trains were actually great and having to sit on the floor wasn’t an issue.