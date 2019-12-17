A Judge Declares a Mistrial in Murder Trial of a Retired PBSO Officer

On Tuesday a Palm Beach County judge declared a mistrial in the high profile murder trial of a former Palm Beach County deputy who was accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in 2018.

The retired officer, Carlton Nebergall Jr., is charged with first-degree murder after he shot and killed Jacob Lodge. Nebergall claimed it was an act of self defense.

The arrest report stated that Nebergall’s daughter claimed her husband Lodge showed up to her home to exchange clothing for their two children, and Nebergall walked out as Lodge attempted to leave the house and shot him.

On Monday Nebergall said that Lodge had a violent history. He told the jury he walked outside that night with a loaded revolver and fired a warning shot into the air. Lodge then left and later returned in an attempt to “look for something.” That’s when Nebergall said he “feared for his life” and shot Lodge in the head.

Attorneys said the mistrial was declared on Tuesday because a juror was on his cell phone as the defense team was delivering their closing arguments. The jury was dismissed, and a brand new jury will have to be picked later on.