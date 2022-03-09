“A little less pregnant this time,” Maren Morris returns to RodeoHouston

ABC

Maren Morris returned to the Houston Livestock & Rodeo Show on Tuesday night, playing a set that featured new songs off her upcoming Humble Quest album, such as “Circles Around This Town.”

She took the stage in a bedazzled black bustier and fringed jacket — and that fringe, it turns out, is one of the only things her look had in common with her outfit during her first RodeoHouston appearance, in March 2020. Maren was nine months pregnant then and just two weeks away from giving birth to her son, Hayes.

Maren has posted a set of compare-and-contrast photos to social media, with her baby bump being the dominant accessory at her 2020 show.

“It was easier to sing this time,” Maren joked of her most recent Rodeo gig.

Maren also nodded to her 2020 set while onstage, telling the crowd that she was “a little less pregnant this time,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Hayes turns two later this month, and the singer recently shared that she wrote a song for him on Humble Quest, called “Hummingbird.” The new album arrives March 25 — just two days after Hayes’ birthday.

