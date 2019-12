2019 is about to wrap and the only way to start a new year is by watching the ball drop on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.

This years performances include Post Malone, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette, Ciara, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Blanco Brown, Green Day, Dua Lipa and Salt-N-Pepa.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 at 8PM on ABC.