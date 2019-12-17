A Luke Bryan Christmas: "Chapped skin, busted lips" and chili dogs in a onesie

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC/Craig SjodinLots of us may be dreaming of a "White Christmas" this season, but Luke Bryan's gone one step further and locked his in.

"We’re excited. We are ensuring ourselves of a 'White Christmas,'" he says. "We’re going snow skiing on Christmas."

"So, yeah, snowmen, chestnuts roasting by an open fire, the whole Jack Frost thing, snow skiing, chapped skin, busted lips," he jokes.

While Luke's previously said that chili dogs are a Christmas Eve staple in his family, he's never revealed quite how involved he and his mother, LeClaire, are in the process.

"My mother comes up and we go shop," he explains. "She makes me go shop with her, so we have to pick out all the right stuff. We have to get the proper buns, the proper wieners. It’s very important. All-beef wieners for the chili dog cooking."

"It’s a ritual," Luke continues. "So, we’re eating chili dogs in pajamas. It’s special anytime you can come up with fun traditions and hold true to 'em. Cooking chili dogs in a onesie is pretty special."

Right now, the Bryan family's also fully involved in another unique tradition invented by Luke's wife, Caroline. They kicked off the 12 Days of Pranksmas last week by tricking Luke's mom.

You can check out the prank they named "Trashy Tammy" via Caroline's Instagram.

