A man was beaten and abducted near Fort Lauderdale

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was beaten and abducted at a Shell gas station located at 2701 W. Sunrise Blvd. at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows two men assaulting 43-year-old Kevin Lee, and forcing him into a vehicle.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle and two men who were later identified as Kenneth Douglas and Terrail Jenkins.

The two men were in court and told the judge Lee stole their property, and they were just trying to get it back.

Broward Circuit Judge Jackie Powell said their story did not add up, and they were denied bond.

Currently, Lee is still missing and police are looking for him.

’s whereabouts remain unknown, and detectives said they fear he could be injured and in need of medical assistance.

Detectives believe Lee was homeless in the Fort Lauderdale area. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.