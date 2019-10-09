A Miami Beach Police Officer Suspended For Fake Playboy Bunny Arrest Video

A Playboy model doesn’t see why a video she calls harmless has landed a Miami Beach police officer in trouble.

Miami Beach Officer William Beeker is suspended for appearing, in uniform, in a video skit posted online this week by Francia James.

The Instagram video shows James and two other women in lingerie in handcuffs outside the police station.

James tells the New York Post it’s a shame Beeker is being punished because he was nice and didn’t do anything wrong.

The Miami Beach Police Department issued a statement that the video is highly offensive and disgusting. Adding the distasteful video makes a mockery of the MBPD which works hard every day to protect the community from sex crimes and human trafficking.

Statement from Miami Beach @CityManagerMB Jimmy Morales & Police Chief @RClementsMBPD regarding recent videos posted to social media.https://t.co/3ahP6mI6r2 pic.twitter.com/Z8iVhFaBiW — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 8, 2019

Manager Jimmy Morales says he’s disgusted Beeker, who’s an 11-year veteran, would represent the police department and the city this way. Beeker is on paid leave, and Morales says such behavior will not be tolerated.