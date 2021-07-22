A new live album from Glen Campbell will revisit his performance at classic venue the Troubadour

Courtesy of Surfdog Records/Big Machine Records

Back in August of 2008, Glen Campbell took the stage at West Hollywood venue the Troubadour, the stage known for career-transforming performances from rockers, country stars, comedians and more since its opening in the late 1950s.

Glen’s fourteen-song set at that show included many of the crossover star’s enduring hits, including “Galveston,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Gentle on My Mind” and “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

Now, more than a decade after that show took place, fans can revisit the singer’s performance with a new live album called Glen Campbell Live from the Troubadour. The collection arrives on Friday, July 23 from Surfdog Records/Big Machine Records.

An Arkansas native who toed the line between country and pop stardom while also enjoying a storied acting career, Glen died in 2017 at the age of 81 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He announced in 2011 that he’d been diagnosed with the disease. That same year, he was the subject of a documentary titled Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, which chronicled his last years on the road as he grappled with how his illness affected his abilities as a performer.

