“A perfect day”: Brett Young and wife Taylor share pictures from baby sprinkle

John Shearer/WireImage

Brett Young and his wife Taylor were honored with a baby sprinkle as they prepare for their second child to arrive.

Taylor recently shared photos from the gathering in April during a family trip to Brett’s native California. A series of snaps show Taylor in a pale pink dress posing with family members at a backyard party at the Sands Hotel & Spa in Palm Desert.

One photo displays a sweet cake with a beautiful pink flower adorned on top, while another pair of shots show the country star holding one-year-old daughter Presley as Taylor cradles her baby bump.

“Reminiscing about the most special baby sprinkle that my sweet sister and mom surprised me with while we were in California. Baby girl #2 and I felt so loved. Just missing a few important friends and family but otherwise it was a perfect day,” Taylor captions the post.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in January, and Brett revealed it was a baby girl during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March. The baby is due sometime this summer.

This fall, the “Mercy” singer will embark on The Weekends Tour, kicking off with a two-night stay at Billy Bob’s Texas September 11 and 12.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.