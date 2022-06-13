“A real honor”: Mickey Guyton to host ‘A Capitol Fourth’

ABC

It will be a special Fourth of July for Mickey Guyton this year.

The multi-Grammy Award nominee is set to host the annual A Capitol Fourth special on PBS. Airing live from Washington, D.C., the 42nd annual show features a variety of all-star performers, including the National Symphony Orchestra, and a fireworks display to cap off the evening.

Mickey has performed during the show in years past, along with Jimmie Allen, Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Scotty McCreery and more country artists. The “Black Like Me” singer says that being asked to host the revered show is a “real honor.”

“The representation, me being a Black country singer on that stage: I just hope to bring fun and happiness to everybody, at home, at this event,” she shares with People. “To be asked to host such an event as this, in a really trying time in our country, I just feel like it could be a huge opportunity to try and encourage more togetherness in this time.”

A Capitol Fourth will air on PBS on July 4 at 8 p.m. ET. This year’s lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

