A "Slow Dance," a shout-out, and a "hug": Jordan Davis tips his hat to Garth Brooks

Copyright 8TEN, Inc.When you're the record-setting seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame like Garth Brooks, it's no wonder younger artists are name-checking you in their songs.

Jordan Davis is the latest to do so, in his top twenty hit, "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot."

"It's awfully sweet, man," Garth tells ABC Audio.

"Like we had 'Ain't Goin' Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up),' so 'it's George Strait/real late,' you know," he adds, referencing his smash from 1993.

Kenny Chesney also mentions Garth in his 2003 hit, "Big Star."

"Those little things that these guys kind of nod to you..." Garth continues, "You just want to hug 'em and just say, 'Thank you, man, for letting my music be some kind of some kind of now cool part of your music.' That's a good feeling."

Garth will continue to inspire both his fellow artists and his fans in 2020, as his new album, FUN, is slated to arrive sometime this year.

