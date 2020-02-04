A toast with Eisele and an onstage cameo by Cash: Lady A's kids celebrate their latest #1

ABC Radio

ABC RadioLady Antebellum's Monday celebration in Nashville for "What If I Never Get over You" was special for lots of reasons, particularly because it's their first number one since having children.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood made sure their little ones got in on the fun.

"We did a toast at my house..." Hillary reveals. "My husband Chris opened up a bottle of champagne, and then we always have the sparkling grape juice for Eisele, because she loves to be a part of it... And so she got to kind of understand kind of what [a number one means].

Hillary's two-year-old twins Betsy and Emory are still a little young to understand, but they're definitely fans.

"This morning, my [twin] girls woke up... and they asked for our record..." Hillary smiled. "So I actually have a video... of them, just eating their... breakfast and they're like, 'Mama,' and they're just kind of nodding their heads, listening to the song."

Charles, however, admits his nearly-four-year-old son Ward chose school over the party.

"My wife asked him if he wanted to come and he said, 'No, I'm okay!'" Charles confessed, as the crowd laughed.

Dave's son, Cash, was one of the party's highlights, sitting on a stool behind his dad, interacting with him, as Lady A played their hit alongside its songwriters.

"'Bartender' was 2014," Dave explains. "That was our last number one, six years ago. And so he's five... This is the first time he's ever done this in his entire life."

"Those are the things that make me remember how special this moment is..." he adds. "It validates so much of what we've been wrestling and fighting for, which is returning to music that really speaks to us."

