A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of Florida

A slow moving front is rolling through central Florida and could spawn some tornadoes.

The severe weather will eventually stall over South Florida this weekend.

The National Weather Service has a Watch in effect until 11:00 this morning. The Watch covers Orange, Volusia, Pinellas, Hillsborough and other counties in the central and north.

LissetteCBS4: TORNADO WATCH issued until 11AM for parts of North and Central Florida as conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and severe weather. South Florida is quiet and dry now. But this weekend we will have the potential for some… pic.twitter.com/9rMFrapx2U — kflmiami427 (@kflmiami427) April 24, 2020

Tornadoes were reported last night in the Tallahassee area.

As the cold front moves across Central Florida, it will bring showers and storms late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning to South Florida.

Palm Beach County: 10 to 20% rain chance through 6PM. 40 to 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms through midnight.

Treasure Coast: 30% rain chance through noon. 50% chance for showers and storms 3 to 6PM. 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms 9PM through midnight.

There’s a marginal risk these storms will turn severe with the main concerns being lightning, small hail with an isolated, but brief tornado possible.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Overnight lows stay in the mid 70s.

Wind will be from the south up to 20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph. Wind gusts may be stronger near storms.

Stay with 850WFTL for any severe weather alerts or tornado watches/warnings.