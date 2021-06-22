“A whole new perspective”: Chase Rice releases acoustic version of ‘The Album’

BBR Music Group

Chase Rice has shared a reimagined version of The Album.

Following the project’s release in May, Chase has transformed each of the 15 songs into acoustic renditions after reconnecting with his acoustic guitar while being off the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we all slowed down this year, I found myself gravitating back to how it all began for me — writing songs with just myself and a guitar,” Chase explains. “I started sharing videos of me playing some of the new music that way and fans really loved it, so that inspired me to go back to each song and create these acoustic versions, which give The Album a whole new perspective.”

The Album features current single “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line that sits inside the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

