A woman who claims Trump raped her is seeking his DNA

The lawyers for a woman who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s are seeking a sample of his DNA.

E. Jean Carroll accused Trump last summer of raping her in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She then filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump back in November after Trump denied her allegation.

Her attorneys served a legal notice Thursday to one of Trump’s lawyers demanding a DNA sample.

Trump’s lawyer has tried to get the case thrown out, however, was unable to do so because a Manhattan judge declined saying the attorney hadn’t properly backed up his arguments.