ABC: Hunter Biden Breaks his Silence

The fourth televised Democrat debate gets underway tonight in Ohio and former Vice President Joe Biden is warning his Democrat rivals to stay away from the issue of Ukraine and Hunter Biden.

Meanwhile, Biden’s son Hunter is speaking out on ABC this morning saying he made a mistake working with China and Ukraine.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter admits he used poor judgment, but says he did nothing improper by serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The 49-year-old Biden talked with Good Morning America in his first on-camera interview since the House launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

House Democrats began the investigation after Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.