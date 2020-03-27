About 40 PBSO Deputies Quarantined for Possible Exposure to COVID-19

About 40 Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies are being quarantined after their possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV NewsChannel 5 on Friday morning.

The deputies are in self-quarantine at their homes after coming into contact with someone who had symptoms of the coronavirus, Barbera said.

No other information was immediately available.

Three deputies have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Barbera previously said two of the deputies were in quarantine at their homes, while a third was in a hospital in critical condition.

She said one deputy worked at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on Gun Club Road near West Palm Beach, and another worked about 40 miles away at the west county jail.