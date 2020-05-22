Accidental Shooting Kills Second Teen in Two Weeks in Miami

Authorities in Miami-Dade County have confirmed that two teenage girls were accidentally shot in the head just one week apart from each other.

Most recently, 17-year-old Michael McGowan was arrested last Tuesday in connection with a Monday night shooting at an efficiency in the 2700 block of Southwest 20th Street.

He is facing one count of manslaughter.

According to the arrest report, detectives found two juveniles and two adults inside the home just before 8:30 p.m Monday.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Giselle Rengifo. She was found on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found a black handgun and magazine on top of a desk near the front door.

The arrest report states that all four people inside the home were questioned by. McGowan confessed to detectives that he was holding the gun when it accidentally discharged, shooting Rengifo in the head.

The witnesses corroborated McGowan’s statement.

McGowan’s death is the second accidental shooting of a teenager in Miami in recent weeks. On May 12, 15-year-old Arya Gray was also fatally shot in the head while with friends and her sister at an apartment in Miami’s Upper East Side neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police arrested 17-year-old Thalys Gabriel Olivera, of Miami, on May 13, the day after the shooting. He is facing a charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Police discovered that the gun he used in the shooting was reported stolen from Homestead on April 24.

Olivera told police that he was playing with the gun and while “playing” with it, he pulled the trigger and saw a flash that struck Gray.