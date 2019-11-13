Accomplished college gymnast dies after fall

A 20-year-old Southern Connecticut State University gymnast has died after she fell and seriously injured her spine while training at a gym.

The incident was reported Friday at the at New Era Gymnastics in Hamden.

According to the gymnast’s mother, her daughter Melanie Coleman, sustained the serious spinal injury while practicing on the uneven bars which she was said to have worked on hundreds of times.

Coleman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she later died from her injuries on Sunday.

Coaches, professors, friends, and family describe Coleman as special, talented, and happy are all shocked by the sudden death of their loved one.

“To remember Melanie is to remember her joy and how happy that the sport would make her, and how much she loved teaching the children and giving what she had to make others better,” Thomas Alberti, of New Era Gymnastics said.

Alberti also describes Coleman’s death as far stretching and reported that people from all over have been reaching out to him on her behalf:

“People from all over Connecticut have been reaching out to me and many of them knew Melanie because she was such a high level gymnast, she was well known through the state of CT,” Alberti said.

The family has since set up a Gofundme page to help pay for funeral expenses.