Accused Carjacker Dodges Train During High-speed Police Chase Through PBC

A local man is facing felony charges, after an apparent carjacking in Boynton Beach ended with a bizarre car chase.

Authorities say 32-year-old Jaron Johns, of Wellington, led officers on a ride Tuesday, after he allegedly forced a woman out of her car and stole it.

The probable cause affidavit states that Johns reached speeds exceeding 90 mph through residential neighborhoods from Boynton Beach to West Palm Beach.

He crossed railroad tracks ahead of an oncoming train to lose police officers who were chasing him.

Johns was arrested when the chase came to an end on Tuesday evening. He has been charged with carjacking, fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license.

The incident started when the unidentified woman gave Johns a ride.