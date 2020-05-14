Accused Carjacker Dodges Train During High-speed Police Chase Through PBC

A local man is facing felony charges, after an apparent carjacking in Boynton Beach ended with a bizarre car chase.
Authorities say 32-year-old Jaron Johns, of Wellington, led officers on a ride Tuesday, after he allegedly forced a woman out of her car and stole it.
The probable cause affidavit states that Johns reached speeds exceeding 90 mph through residential neighborhoods from Boynton Beach to West Palm Beach.
He crossed railroad tracks ahead of an oncoming train to lose police officers who were chasing him.
Johns was arrested when the chase came to an end on Tuesday evening. He has been charged with carjacking, fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license.
The incident started when the unidentified woman gave Johns a ride.
She told police that she picked up Johns, who she knew simply as “JJ,” from a Super 8 motel in West Palm Beach. Johns allegedly became aggressive at some point during the drive. That is when he made the woman switch seats with him, took her car keys and also tried to smash her phone, the police report explains.
The woman also said that Johns pushed her from the car near a business park and sped off again before she was completely out of the vehicle, which resulted in bruises to her hands and knees.
Johns took off again when a Boynton Beach police officer noticed the vehicle and tried to pull it over.
“The suspect vehicle led several police officers on a high speed pursuit accelerating to speed over 90 mph through several different cities including Lantana” and crossed in front of an oncoming train in an attempt to evade officers, the report states.
Police deployed spike strips, which deflated the car’s tires near Abbey Road in West Palm Beach.
Johns was arrested without incident and was identified by the alleged victim. He was released from the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday after posting a $53,000 bond, and is due back in court on June 11.