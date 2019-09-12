Accused El Paso Walmart shooter indicted, Prosecutors seeking death penalty

The man accused of gunning down 22 people at a busy Walmart in El Paso, Texas last month was indicted for capital murder on Thursday.

El Paso County DA Jaime Esparza intends to seek the death penalty in the August 3 massacre, according to a statement.

“The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work hard to ensure that justice is done and is committed to assisting the victims through the judicial process,” the statement said.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is accused of walking into the Texas store with an AK-47 and opening fire on August 3.

An online manifesto believed to be written by the suspect says the motive for the shooting was his dislike of Mexicans, anti-environmentalists, and big corporations.

He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility without bond.

Federal authorities reportedly plan to bring separate capital murder charges against the suspect.

The Department of Justice is investigating the case as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.

